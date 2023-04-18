The governor-elect of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has apologised to his teeming supporters for what he described as psychological trauma brought upon them by the events that characterised the supplementary poll in the state. The PUNCH reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party as the winner of the Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Adamawa: I apologise for psychological trauma, Fintiri begs supporters