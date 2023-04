The Independent National Electoral Commission has reopened the collation centre for the Adamawa State governorship supplementary election. The collation exercise in the state was stopped on Sunday after, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Ari, declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Aisha Dahiru, popularly known as Binani the winner of the election. The PUNCH Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper