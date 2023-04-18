Kidnappers kill two civilians, injure three policemen, abduct politician in Rivers

Three operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have been hospitalised after they were shot while chasing after kidnappers at the Obiri-kwere area of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state on Monday afternoon. It was gathered that the gun-wielding miscreants had abducted a yet-to-be-identified politician and were fleeing when the policemen tried to intercept Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
