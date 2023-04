Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich slumped to a 3-1 away defeat at Mainz on Saturday handing Borussia Dortmund the chance to take top spot. Dortmund host Eintracht Frankfurt later in the day and can go one point clear with a win, with five league matches remaining this season. Trailing 1-0 at half-time, thanks to Sadio Manes Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper