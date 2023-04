Borussia Dortmund went top of the Bundesliga table after a 4-0 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt, making the most of Bayern Munichs earlier 3-1 loss at Mainz on Saturday. A double from Dutch forward Donyell Malen and goals from English teenager Jude Bellingham and veteran Mats Hummels snared the three points for Dortmund, setting Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper