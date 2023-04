The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase; and Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, Aliyu Betara, have expressed sadness over the demise of a member-elect of the House, Ismaila Maihanci. Maihanci reportedly died on Saturday after a brief illness, about two months after winning the election for the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper