Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has emphasised his commitment to partner with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria and the organised private sector to achieve his administrations industrialisation agenda. Soludo gave the assurance at the MAN Business/Stakeholders Town Hall Meeting in Onitsha, according to a statement by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, on Saturday. The governor, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper