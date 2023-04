Bendel Insurance have extended their invincible run in the 2022/23 abridged Nigeria Professional Football League to 15 games, thanks to a 2-1 win over relegation threatened El-Kanemi Warriors in a match-day 15 encounter at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin on Saturday, PUNCH Sports Extra reports. The victory is their first since the start of Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper