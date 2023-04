A block of flats in the Sango Police Barracks in Oyo State collapsed on Saturday evening. In a video with the caption, This block just collapsed at Sango police Barracks, Ibadan, Oyo State, posted on Twitter by one Miss Urie Keshia, the collapsed structure is in front of a residential three-storey building. All attempts to Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper