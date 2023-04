The Vicar of St Pauls Anglican Church, Okitipupa, Ondo State, Venerable Joshua Oluitan, whose wife delivered her first child on April 3, 2023, 20 years after their wedding, tells ALEXANDER OKERE how he overcame the pressure that comes with delayed conception For how long have you been an Anglican priest’ I was born as an Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper