The first female Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Mrs Jumoke Akindele-Ajulo, has delivered a baby. She was said to have delivered the baby at the age of 54. Akindele, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, who was in the Assembly between 2011 and 2019, became speaker in 2014 and was removed Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper