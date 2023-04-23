SON reiterates commitment to Halal products standards

By
Headliners
-
1



The Standards Organisation of Nigeria has reiterated its commitment to continually drive initiatives that promote the development of Halal products standards. The Director General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, in a statement, said this would be done in line with internationally-accepted Standards for both domestic and foreign consumers. Salim said this at the Validation Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR