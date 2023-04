A lecturer at the Kwara State University, Malete, Dr. Ajeigbe Issa, died in his sleep at his home in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Monday morning. Ajeigbe was until his death the Head of the Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education and Acting Director of Sports at the institution. Confirming the lecturers burial Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper