The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has congratulated two notable Nigerian academics in the United States, Professors Jacob Olupona and Dr Mohammed Pate, over their election into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Both Olupona and Pate were among the 269 outstanding individuals recently announced as new fellows of the prestigious Academy. Academy President, David Oxtoby, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper