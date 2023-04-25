Clutching overstuffed suitcases, bleary-eyed civilians described a harrowing escape from violence-wracked Sudan across the Red Sea to Saudi Arabia, sobbing at memories of air strikes and urban combat. Elderly women in wheelchairs and babies asleep in their parents arms were among nearly 200 people from 14 countries who disembarked from a naval frigate in the Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Sudan crisis: Foreign nationals recount risky escape from conflict zone