DigiToads (TOADS) Mania Sends Meme coin ahead of Chainlink (LINK) and Hedera (HBAR) for growth and popularity





The DeFi crypto space has seen exponential growth recently, with new DeFi projects and platforms emerging frequently. In 2023, one of the best DeFi cryptos to invest in is DigiToads (TOADS), a utility meme coin with incredible potential. This exciting new project has rapidly gained popularity and has even surpassed Chainlink (LINK) and Hedera (HBAR) Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper