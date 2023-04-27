Betsson’s new bonus program – Punch

The internationally active and Swedish-based gambling group Betsson has unveiled a new project for its affiliate partners and anyone who wants to learn more about the group. With the help of the newly designed platform, BGA, Betsson wants to increase customer satisfaction further. Use bonuses with crypto mobile games .



On the site, users can request specific information. A BG spokesperson comments: “With the new site, our users can better see who we are, what products we offer and how we work. In addition, BGA will always publish up-to-date and useful information and company-related news.”



The site has a clean and modern design. New customers can create a user account via a simple form and register as an affiliate partner. In addition, to facilitate affiliates bonus efforts, Betsson provides an overview of the groups various brands on the new website and extensive promotional materials for download and reference.



The launch of the new website marks one of Betssons latest…