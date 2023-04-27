The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has urged Africa and its Diasporas to project the continent in a positive light. Buhari stated this at the 2nd Global African Diaspora Symposium Building Stronger Connections between Africa held in Abuja on Thursday. The President represented by the Minister of Transportation, Muazu Sambo, said hosting of the Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Use global diaspora to positively project Africa Buhari