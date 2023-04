After spending five days in captivity, a Federal Commissioner with the National Population Commission in Bayelsa State, Mrs. Gloria Izonfuo, who was abducted by gunmen along Ogbakiri axis of the East-West Road in Rivers State, has regained her freedom. Mrs Izonfuo, a former Head of Service in Bayelsa State was abducted at the Ogbakiri junction Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper