FG creating crisis for incoming govt by excluding lecturers from pay rise ASUU president

By
Headliners
-
1



President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, talks to EMMANUEL OJO about the recent 40 per cent salary increment implemented by the Federal Government, among other issues What is your reaction to the implementation of the 40 per cent increment in salary for public servants under the Consolidated Public Service Salary Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR