FG creating crisis for incoming govt by excluding lecturers from pay rise ASUU president

President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, talks to EMMANUEL OJO about the recent 40 per cent salary increment implemented by the Federal Government, among other issues What is your reaction to the implementation of the 40 per cent increment in salary for public servants under the Consolidated Public Service Salary Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today FG creating crisis for incoming govt by excluding lecturers from pay rise...