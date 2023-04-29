The Kano State Government has reiterated Governor Abdullahi Gandujes administrations commitment to ensuring a peaceful and seamless transition to the incoming government. The state commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, in a statement on Saturday, said the main transition committee and the various sub-committees were working towards smooth handing over of power in Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Kano committed to seamless transition Govt