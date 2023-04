Oyo State Police Command has paraded an 18-year-old man identified as Taofeek Adeagbo, for allegedly killing his father. It also paraded his mother, Rashidat Adeagbo for concealing the information of the murderous act. Parading the suspects in Ibadan, on Friday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, said the incident occurred in Tede, Atisbo Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper