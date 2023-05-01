Paraguayans on Sunday elected a president from the rightwing party in power for nearly eight decades, rejecting a center-left challenger who had railed against endemic institutional corruption. Economist and former finance minister Santiago Pena, 44, took the election with more than 42 percent of the vote to continue the hegemony of the conservative Colorado Party, Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today 44-year-old ex-minister wins Paraguay presidential poll