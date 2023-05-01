44-year-old ex-minister wins Paraguay presidential poll

Paraguayans on Sunday elected a president from the rightwing party in power for nearly eight decades, rejecting a center-left challenger who had railed against endemic institutional corruption. Economist and former finance minister Santiago Pena, 44, took the election with more than 42 percent of the vote to continue the hegemony of the conservative Colorado Party, Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

