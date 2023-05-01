The top United Nations humanitarian official is heading to the Sudan region due to the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis in the conflict-racked country, the UN chief said. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announcement Sunday came shortly after rival Sudanese forces announced the extension of a truce they have largely violated, as warplanes roared overhead and fighting continued Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Humanitarian crisis: UN sends envoy to Sudan