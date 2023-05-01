May Day: Resist anti-democratic forces, PDP urges workers

By
Headliners
-
28



The Peoples Democratic Party has urged Nigerian workers to reinforce their resistance against anti-democratic forces seeking to take control of the country. The party then commended the workers for their resilience, loyalty, and patriotism in serving the country despite the humiliating, suffocating and somersaulting anti-people economic policies of the All Progressives Congress which have brought Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

