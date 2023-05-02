Lassa fever: NCDC tasks states on improved awareness

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday urged state governments to ensure improved sensitisation, surveillance, and response to Lassa fever. The NCDC said while the Federal Government coordinates the Lassa fever response at the national level, the state governments must take responsibility for their citizens that have problems within their boundaries. The Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

