The Governor of Adamawa State, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, has welcomed the arrest of the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner of Adamawa State, Yunusa Hudu-Ari, by the police. The government said it welcomed the development, noting it remained an important first step in upholding the rule of law. Governor Fintiri, who spoke through his Director General of Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper