The market capitalisation of the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Tuesday shed N58bn to close at N28.475tn halting a seven-day rally. Similarly, the All-Share Index of the NGX dropped 107.03 base points to close at 52,296.48 on the back of selloffs in Wapco (-1.66 per cent), Geregu (- 10.00 per cent) and ETI (-0.90 per cent) Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper