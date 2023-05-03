Senate seeks life imprisonment for illegal explosive manufacturers

The Senate on Wednesday passed the bill recommending life imprisonment without the option of fine for unlawful explosive manufacturers in the country. Section 11 of the bill seeking to repeal the Explosives Act 1964 and enact the Explosives Act 2023 passed for third reading by the Senate on Wednesday, recommends life imprisonment without the option Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
