A group, Atiku Support Organisation, has asked the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal judges to stand firm for justice ahead of hearing of petitions arising from the February 25 presidential election. The PUNCH reports that PEPC fixed Monday for the hearing of the petitions challenging the declaration of the All Progressives Congress standard bearer, Bola Tinubu, Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Stand for justice, pro-Atiku group urges tribunal judges