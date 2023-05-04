Lagos unveils 22-member committee for Sanwo-Olus swearing-in





The Lagos State Government says it has inaugurated a 22-member inauguration committee for the swearing-in ceremony of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the deputy, Dr Kadri Hamzat. The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said in a statement that the committee would coordinate the activities for the May 29 swearing-in ceremony of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat.







Source: Punch Newspaper