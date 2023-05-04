Tinubu promises to make corruption unattractive for judges

By
Headliners
-
2



The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, pledged that his administration will put incentives and policies in place to make corruption unattractive for judges and other legal officials working in the judiciary. Tinubu made the promise during the inauguration of the Magistrate Courts Complex in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. This was disclosed in a statement issued Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

