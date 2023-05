The Amotekun corps in Osun State on Thursday said its operatives apprehended the duo of Nafiu Biodun, aged 21 years, and Tijani Dada, 30, for attempting to kill one Lateef Sikiru, in Apomu. The Corps said the two men were arrested after a complaint was lodged against them at the Isokan Local Government Area command. Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper