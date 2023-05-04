US Republicans subpoena FBI over unverified Biden allegation

US Republicans subpoenaed the Federal Bureau of Intelligence on Wednesday for a document they said details an alleged criminal scheme involving a foreign national and Joe Biden although they made no specific allegations against the president. The June 2020 record outlines a whistleblowers information on then-vice president Biden and a foreign national relating to Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

