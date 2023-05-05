Kwara: EFCC arrests ex-convict, corps member, others for internet fraud

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested no fewer than 62 persons over their alleged involvement in offences bordering on internet fraud, otherwise known as yahoo-yahoo, in Ilorin, Kwara State. The arrests, which were carried out in two separate operations involved one Raji Wasiu Babatunde whom the commission had earlier arrested last Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

