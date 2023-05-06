FMBN raises housing loan to N50m, unveils 72-unit homes

By
Headliners
-
3



The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria has announced an increase in the National Housing Fund mortgage loan limit from the initial N15 million to N50 million per applicant. Chairman of the Board of Directors of FMBN, Ayodeji Gbeleyi disclosed this during the commissioning ceremony of Lagos State Development and Property Corporation Staff Millennium Mission Planning Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

