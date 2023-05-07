Sudan returnees to undergo trauma counselling

By
Headliners
-
1



The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa disclosed that the returnees would undergo trauma counselling. Speaking on Saturday, she said There will be trauma counselling for all the returnees because they have gone through a lot of traumas. Watch out for information on various websites of the emergency team on various Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR