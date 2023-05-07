Why smaller planes evacuated stranded Nigerians in Port Sudan FG

The Federal Government on Saturday explained that only smaller planes can evacuate stranded Nigerians in Port Sudan for now. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management of Social Development, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, stated this after receiving the third batch of 131 evacuees from Port Sudan in Abuja. The Tarco airline plane B737-300 Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

