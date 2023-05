With Gods help, Nigeria will prosper under TinubuRCCG pastor Pastor Dele Balogun, a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has said Nigeria will prosper in the hands of president-elect, Bola Tinubu, if God helps him. Balogun said Tinubu had promised to fix Nigeria, hence he requested that prayers should be offered Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper