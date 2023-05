Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has disclosed that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, urged him to step down for Senator Godswill Akpabio in the race for the 10th Senate presidency. Umahi made the disclosure on Monday at the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Onueke while answering questions from newsmen on arrival to the state from Abuja. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper