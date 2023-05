The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described the passing away of the partys South-West Vice Chairman, Soji Adagunodo, as loss of a patriot and political asset. The former vice president, in a condolence message released by his Media Office in Abuja on Wednesday, described the late Adagunodo as a Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper