A Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State, has ordered that the Chief Medical Director of a private hospital in the state, Dr Ayodele Joseph, be remanded at a Federal Correctional facility for allegedly raping a nurse in his hospital. Ayodele, the CMD of Ayodele Hospital in the Sawmill area of Ilorin, was standing trial Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper