The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday closed its case against one Onarike Onagoruwa charged with defrauding a woman of N5 million on the pretext of supplying her coconut oil. Onagoruwa is facing a three-count bordering on obtaining money under false pretences and issuance of a dud cheque, before an Ikeja Special Offences Court.







Source: Punch Newspaper