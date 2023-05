The Indigenous People of Biafra has faulted claims credited to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo that members of IPOB family burnt the country home of its former President, late Prof. George Obiozor. The pro-Biafran group described Ohanaezes claim as unguarded and concocted, saying that neither late Obiozor nor any of his family members accused IPOB of committing Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper