PICTORIAL: Atiku attends Tribunal hearing





Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has arrived at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja. The former Vice President is in court for the pre-hearing session of his (Atiku) petition against the President-elect, Bola Tinubus victory during February 25 presidential election. While Atiku was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Tinubu, a former Lagos State Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper