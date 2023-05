Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai on Thursday held a closed-door meeting with critical stakeholders drawn from Atyap, Fulani, and Hausa communities, all of Atyap chiefdom of Zango Kataf over the killings in southern Kaduna area. The military, Police and other intelligence agency alongside observers from international organisations, and other resource persons who have been Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper