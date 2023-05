The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Friday, praised the former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd.), for the wisdom of setting up the National Youth Service Corps in 1973. As the initiative turns 50 years, Buhari said the NYSC has truly achieved the goal of national integration, by providing opportunities for cross-cultural Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper