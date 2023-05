A retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr Simeon Ajisafe, has appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, to expedite action on the payment of his entitlements, saying that he now begs to feed his family. Ajisafe, who walked into The PUNCH office in Ilorin, Kwara State on Friday afternoon, lamented the non-payment of Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper