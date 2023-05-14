Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Saturday called on Islamic organisations in the country to join hands with government in dousing religious tension in all parts of the country. AbdulRazaq made the call while declaring open the second national conference and awards ceremony of the Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria in Ilorin, the state Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Help curb religious tension, Kwara gov tells Islamic organisations