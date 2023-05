Theatre Art and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Osun State chapter, has expressed shock at the demise of a Nollywood actor, Maroof Afolabi, popularly known as Murphy. Reacting to the death of the Osogbo-born actor, Osun TAMPAN secretary, Adedayo Adeyemi, said members of the group initially doubted the news of the late Afolabis death. Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper